Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi bade farewell to elephant Kavaan on Tuesday, hoping that the Marghazar zoo animal would be happy in his new home — a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Earlier in July, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved Kaavan's relocation after he became the centre of a high-profile animal rights campaign supported by famed singer Cher.

Read more: Pakistan to send lonely elephant Kaavan to new home in Cambodia

The poor animal was kept in chains at Islamabad Zoo and exhibited symptoms of mental illness, prompting global outrage over his treatment and a petition demanding his release that garnered over 400,000 signatures.

Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian from abroad, briefed President Alvi on the transfer of the elephant to Cambodia.

On this occasion, the President expressed his best wishes for the animal. "The Wildlife Management Board should ensure compliance with relevant laws to protect animal rights," he added.

Read more: Does freedom await Kaavan, ‘The world’s loneliest elephant?’

He also directed the Ministry of Climate Change to take further steps for the upkeep of Margalla Hills National Park.


More From Pakistan:

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests
Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise
Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel

Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel
Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams

Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams
Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak

Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak
Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C
Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions

Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions
Schools in Pakistan to reopen Jan 11 only if COVID-19 situation brought under control: Asad Umar

Schools in Pakistan to reopen Jan 11 only if COVID-19 situation brought under control: Asad Umar
Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges': Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges': Gen Bajwa
In a first, Balochistan appoints woman as ASP for Quetta police

In a first, Balochistan appoints woman as ASP for Quetta police
PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates

PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates

Latest

view all