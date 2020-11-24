President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi bade farewell to elephant Kavaan on Tuesday, hoping that the Marghazar zoo animal would be happy in his new home — a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Earlier in July, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved Kaavan's relocation after he became the centre of a high-profile animal rights campaign supported by famed singer Cher.

Read more: Pakistan to send lonely elephant Kaavan to new home in Cambodia

The poor animal was kept in chains at Islamabad Zoo and exhibited symptoms of mental illness, prompting global outrage over his treatment and a petition demanding his release that garnered over 400,000 signatures.

Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian from abroad, briefed President Alvi on the transfer of the elephant to Cambodia.

On this occasion, the President expressed his best wishes for the animal. "The Wildlife Management Board should ensure compliance with relevant laws to protect animal rights," he added.

Read more: Does freedom await Kaavan, ‘The world’s loneliest elephant?’

He also directed the Ministry of Climate Change to take further steps for the upkeep of Margalla Hills National Park.



