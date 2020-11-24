MDCAT 2020: PMC announces portal to download new roll number slips

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health had earlier said the MDCAT would be held on November 29, in line with the schedule. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced that a portal to download the roll number slips for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was now operational.



"The portal for downloading roll number slips is now available," the PMC said on Twitter.



"All MDCAT applicants, including the ones who had already received their roll number slips previously, are requested to download their updated roll number slips," it added.

The portal link, according to the PMC, may be accessed by clicking here.



Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health had said the MDCAT would be held on November 29, in line with the schedule, and under a strict implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan, had said in a press conference yesterday all entry and professional exams would be held on their respective dates. He, however, stressed on the implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the exams.

The latest decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss closures of educational institutes in Pakistan.



