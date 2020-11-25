Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi witnesses first showers of winter season, mercury drops to 16°C

Karachi received first showers of the winter season on Tuesday, dropping the mercury to as low as 16°C and turning the weather in southern port city colder and chillier.

Light to heavy rainfall was reported in different parts of the metropolis, including Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Shahra-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Quaidabad.

Other areas, including Surjani, Orangi, Baldia Town, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road and Old City Area also witnessed light rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said light rain is expected to continue intermittently till the morning, adding the temperature is expected to further drop in the morning.

Heavy winds are likely to lash the city with a speed of 45 to 50km/hr on 26 and 27 November that may turn the weather chillier, the weather department said.  

