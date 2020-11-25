PM Imran Khan directs ministries to meet textile sector's growing demand

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the ministries of commerce and industries to ensure the provision of necessary support to the textile industry in Faisalabad.

"As the Faisalabad textile industry sees a massive rise in demand and export orders," he wrote on Twitter early Wednesday. "I have instructed the Commerce and Industries Ministries to ensure all necessary support to the textile sector to enable them to meet their growing demands."

PM Khan also added that the textile sector represents one of the positive developments in Pakistan's economy despite the spread of COVID 19.



Known as the textile hub of Pakistan, Faisalabad currently has the operational capacity of 50,000 power looms and expects the opening of another 30,000 units.



For the first time since 1990, the city is eyeing massive economic growth with the rising demand in export. The government's recently announced decision to provide electricity to the industrial sector at reduced rates has also given the industry a boost.

Earlier this month, PM Khan had shared a television news report on his Twitter account detailing how the increased economic activity in Faisalabad led to a shortage of 0.2 million workers necessary to run the textile industry smoothly.