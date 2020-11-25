Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’

Prince William’s fight against Netflix’s The Crown is no news to the world.

And while the Duke of Cambridge has expressed his fury in subtle ways about the previous seasons, the new episodes have rekindled the anger for the young royal.

As per Daily Mirror Editor Russell Myers, William blasted the regal show for making money off of his parents’ marriage.

Speaking about the show with ITV host Lorraine Kelly, Myers said: "There's been a lot written over the last few days since the season aired. The Crown has come out with a huge fanfare, and furore as well really.”

"There are a lot of historical inaccuracies in this version of The Crown. Peter Morgan, the writer, has actually said that he did use artistic license in a lot of the scenes."

"He has imagined how the scenes played out. Certainly I can't imagine William will be watching. He's said previously to friends that he believed it was not a very fair depiction of his father or his parents' marriage. He said that it was a simplistic way to make money, apparently,” said Myers.

"Also Charles has told friends that he won't be watching it. The depiction of Charles and Diana's marriage is particularly worrying for the Royal Family. I don't think they will be part of the 80 million people tuning in for the next couple of weeks,” he added.