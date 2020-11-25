'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle in the hospital after miscarriage

Prince Harry became overwhelmed with emotions after he and his wife Meghan Markle lost their second child, earlier this year.

In a heartbreaking essay penned for The New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the devastating loss of their second child led to Harry losing control of his emotions.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she wrote.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she went on to say.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she went on to say.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” she added.