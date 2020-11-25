Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle in the hospital after miscarriage

Prince Harry became overwhelmed with emotions after he and his wife Meghan Markle lost their second child, earlier this year.

In a heartbreaking essay penned for The New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the devastating loss of their second child led to Harry losing control of his emotions.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she wrote.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she went on to say.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she went on to say.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’

Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’
Maya Ali looks dreamy in recent photoshoot

Maya Ali looks dreamy in recent photoshoot

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their second child, duchess confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their second child, duchess confirms
Imran Abbas to stay single?

Imran Abbas to stay single?

Princess Diana almost called off wedding with Prince Charles, says royal expert

Princess Diana almost called off wedding with Prince Charles, says royal expert
Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan

Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan
Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations
Ghislaine Maxwell placed in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell placed in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19
British royal family regrets not collaborating with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie

British royal family regrets not collaborating with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie
Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’

Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?
Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed

Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed

Latest

view all