Cynthia Erivo bags praise from former Elphaba Lindsay Mendez

Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked: For Good' for Elphaba

Cynthia Erivo’s turn as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good is winning over some of the people who know the role best, including Broadway alum Lindsay Mendez.

The Tony Award winner, who played Elphaba onstage from 2013 to 2014, shared her excitement after watching the second part of the 2024 film adaptation.

Speaking to PEOPLE at a special New York screening of Merrily We Roll Along, Mendez didn’t hold back her admiration.

“I loved it,” she said, calling Erivo “a goddess” and praising Ariana Grande as well.

She added that the movie “hit all my Wicked notes” and described it as “phenomenal,” especially thrilled that audiences are showing up for movie musicals again.

“It’s everything I could wish for,” she said.

Wicked: For Good continues the story inspired by the Broadway sensation, which itself came from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, a modern twist on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Erivo now steps into the emerald shoes formerly worn on Broadway by performers including Idina Menzel, who originated the role, and others such as Stephanie J. Block, Shoshana Bean, Kerry Ellis and Jessica Vosk.

Lencia Kebede currently carries the torch as the first Black actress to play Elphaba full-time on Broadway.

With Erivo bringing new life to the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West and Grande as Glinda, Mendez’s enthusiastic stamp of approval makes the film’s journey down the yellow brick road feel even more magical.