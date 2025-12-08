David Del Rio returns online as assault claims follow behind

David Del Rio returns online leaving assault claims shadowing back

David Del Rio returned to Instagram only days after leaving Matlock due to sexual assault allegations.

The actor shared calm family photos with his wife Katherine Del Rio and their two daughters.

The pictures showed a warm holiday moment at home, as Katherine wrote that she felt deeply thankful for her family, which many people believed was her way of showing strength during the situation.

Del Rio left the CBS show after an alleged incident in late September that involved his co star Leah Lewis.

However, the production team acted quickly and removed him from the set while they carried out a private review.

By October the producers decided that his character Billy Martinez would no longer continue in the remaining episodes of the second season.

The writers planned to move the story forward without changing older scenes.

Katherine publicly defended her husband at the time and later deleted her post.

Friends of the family said the couple stayed strong together while dealing with the claims.

Leah Lewis returned to filming and posted online that she was moving forward in love and strength.

Cast members, including Beau Bridges, said the series would continue and production would start again before Christmas.

Matlock aired its midseason finale on December eleven and the rest of the second season is set to return in February twenty twenty six with updated story plans after Del Rio’s exit.