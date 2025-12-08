Daniel Kaluuya shares plans for Spider-Punk amid studio shakeup

Daniel Kaluuya is bringing Spider-Punk back with his own animated movie, sharing details at Deadline’s Red Sea Studio event in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

The actor, who voiced Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, said he and his co-writer Ajon Singh are finishing the first draft of the story.

Kaluuya said fans’ excitement for Spider-Punk inspired the project.

The character, a different version of Hobie Brown and Spider-Man, will also appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

He did not reveal plot details or crossovers with other characters but promised that it would capture the same energy and heart fans love.

He praised filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for guiding him.

Kaluuya said they taught him to focus on storytelling and character relationships. “Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me. I was so inspired by them.”

Kaluuya also spoke about Hollywood changes, including recent Warner Bros. Discovery-Netflix $82.7 billion deal.

He said big deals are part of how the industry works but will not stop him from creating the stories he wants.

“I’m not prescribing to this anxiety. You’ve just got to make something undeniable that speaks to the audience,” he said.

However, the actor said he wants to keep making films that people experience in theaters and encouraged others in the industry to follow their ideas.

“Whatever it is, I’m here to tell my truth and execute that truth and bring the idea out,” he added.

Fans can expect Spider-Punk’s next adventure to stay bold, fun and full of heart just like the Spider-Verse movies.