Emily Osment wants reunion with Miley Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton

The 'Georgie and Mandy's first Marriage' star reveals her dream reunion

Emily Osment has a lot of fond memories from her time on Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus, where she met Cyrus’ real-life godmother Dolly Parton.

Speaking to US Weekly in an interview published December 6, Osment dreamed up future guest stars for her show Georgie & Mandy’s 1st marriage — and at the top of her wish list is Dolly Parton.

Osment, who plays the titular character Mandy, told the outlet she’d love the show to introduce Mandy’s grandmother, and she thinks the Queen of Country would be the perfect choice.

“I’d love to meet Mandy’s grandma, whoever that may be,” she shared. “I know Montana [Jordan, who plays Georgie] and I have talked about that quite a bit like, ‘Man, we really, really want to know who Audrey’s mom is. Because you don’t get that way from thin air. We want to know the woman that shaped her to be that way.’”

Osment added that Parton would be a dream casting. “We always want Dolly Parton — that’s our No. 1 goal,” she said. “I think that would be very cool but it’s out of my hands.”

The idea also carries a nostalgic twist. Long before playing Mandy, Osment worked with Parton on Disney's Hannah Montana, where she played Miley’s best friend Lilly and Parton famously appeared as Aunt Dolly.

“I’ve worked with Dolly before. I don’t know if she remembers,” Osment said. “It was a very long time ago and she’s so fabulous. It was probably a blip on her journey but [working with her again] would be my dream."