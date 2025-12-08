Taylor Swift's clever PR approach becomes main controversy

Taylor Swift enjoyed one of her strongest years and stepped into the holiday season with even more excitement.

The pop icon’s summer engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce and her new album release made the year feel unforgettable for her fans.

PR expert Lynn Carratt said Taylor seemed to be in the best possible place as 2025 came to an end.

The singer explained that the success of the Eras Tour, the release of The Life Of A Showgirl and her settled life with Travis created a true winning moment.

On December 12, one day before her 36th birthday, a new docuseries titled The End Of An Era arrived on Disney Plus.

However, the six part program promised an intimate look at Taylor as she traveled the world with her tour.

Friends from the music world appeared throughout the series, along with her band, her dancers, her family and her fiance.

The Lover hitmaker’s romance with the NFL star continued to draw attention as the couple surprised the world in August when they shared their engagement announcement on Instagram.

The post showed Travis proposing in the garden of his home, as it also included Taylor’s light hearted line, Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

Moreover, the post reached one million reposts in only six hours.

Lynn Carratt believed the timing of the engagement reveal and the album announcement created an impressive double impact.

The Anti-Hero singer called it a smart move that kept fans excited on all sides.

As Christmas approached, people close to the megastar said the season felt extra special for her.

Moreover, Taylor often spoke about her childhood on a Christmas tree farm and always showed love for the holiday spirit.

With her engagement still fresh and her career at a high point, this festive season felt even more meaning for the singer.