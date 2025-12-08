Melissa McCarthy hosts ‘Saturday Night Live' 6th time

Melissa McCarthy joins 'SNL' cast for sixth time

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live for a milestone moment, hosting the show for the sixth time.

The 55-year-old comedian kicked off the Dec. 6 episode in full holiday spirit, dressed in a black velvet jumpsuit with long waves, ready to celebrate the season and her big return.

She opened the show by bringing a festive mood to the stage and joking that everyone could use “a little Christmas magic.”

McCarthy encouraged the crew to let it snow, and the studio certainly delivered.

As snow poured down on her, she quickly realized it was more than she bargained for, laughing, “Okay, that was way too much,” while brushing off faux snowflakes.

The fun continued as she showed off her quirky “mouth horn” talent during a playful Carol of the Bells performance.

SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez joined her for a piano bit where he, dressed as a Santa elf, unintentionally toppled her over the piano bench.

With her hands squished against the keys, McCarthy let out a dramatic scream, joking that she had “ruined Christmas.”

Kenan Thompson jumped in to reassure her, saying, “Oh, nonsense, Melissa McCarthy. Come on, you haven’t ruined Christmas at all. Everyone here loves you.”

The two then teamed up for another mouth horn duet, closing the monologue with big laughs, and a lot of holiday cheer.

From there, McCarthy threw herself into a lineup of bold and outrageous characters, a UPS driver with a fiery temper, a Southern mom caught in a wild game of truth or dare, and a flashy co-creator behind the “biggest Christmas village in Yonkers,” among others.

Each sketch highlighted the familiar comedic energy fans love from her.

With this latest hosting gig, McCarthy officially moves beyond the SNL Five-Timers Club, proving once again why she’s a fan favourite every time she hits the stage.