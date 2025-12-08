Paris Hilton's daughter London turns 2

Paris Hilton celebrates second birthday of daughter London

Paris Hilton made sure her little girl felt like the star of the show as London Marilyn celebrated her second birthday with a puppy-themed bash.

The celebration took place on Saturday, Dec. 6, and everything centered around Paris’ new children’s show Paris & Pups, the perfect fit for a family that adores dogs.

The setup turned the party into a playful world of pups and glam.

Kids enjoyed a mini “Paw Spa,” where they could get sparkly hair tinsel and shiny face jewels, while a “Pupperazzi” photo booth captured all the adorable moments to take home.

A bubble expert kept the little guests entertained, and craft stations for bracelet-making and painting added even more fun activities throughout the day.

Family and close friends joined the party, including Paris’ parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton, along with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Before leaving, guests received Paris & Pups-inspired goodies for the kids and products from Hilton’s skincare line Parivie for the moms.

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed London in November 2023, just months after the arrival of their first child, son Phoenix Barron, born in January 2023.

The proud mom marked London’s milestone birthday online with a heartfelt message alongside photos and videos of her toddler.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful daughter London, You are the little girl I always dreamed of,” Paris wrote.

“Sweet, kind, and full of sparkle, You’ve changed me in every way and filled my heart with so much love, Every day with you is pure magic.”

She added she’s excited to watch her daughter grow and even joked about looking forward to sharing her closet someday.

“I can’t believe you’re already 2. I can’t wait to see the amazing person you’ll become…You are my world, my sunshine, and my little princess, I love you endlessly.”

With a party full of puppies, crafts, and plenty of sparkle, London’s second birthday was nothing short of magical, just the way Paris envisioned it.