Students voice concerns over PMC decision to hold MDCAT exams

As the federal government announced the closure of educational institutes, the aspiring dentists and doctors were up in arms over the Pakistan Medical Commission’s decision to go ahead with the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).



The PMC on Monday maintained that the MDCAT will be held on November 29, as per schedule, under the strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP)s.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, while addressing a press conference yesterday, had said that all entry and professional exams will be held on their respective dates.

However, he stressed that the implementation of precautionary measures must be ensured during the exams.

The decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss closures of educational institutes in the country.



As soon as the announcement was made the students took to Twitter to express their frustration over the decision as their health was being put at risk.



