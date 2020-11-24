MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 29 as per schedule

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

The aspiring applicants attempting the MDCAT test. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held on November 29, as per schedule, under the strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP)s.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, while addressing a press conference yesterday, had said that all entry and professional exams will be held on their respective dates. 

However, he stressed that the implementation of precautionary measures must be ensured during the exams.

Read more: MDCAT 2020: What you should know about PMC's updated syllabus

The decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss closures of educational institutes in the country. 

Last week, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had announced that it would conduct the MDCAT 2020 on November 29.

"Upon compliance with the directions of the Honourable Sindh High Court, the National MDCAT will be held on 29th November 2020," said the PMC.

The development came a week after the Sindh High Court had stopped the PMC from conducting the MDCAT 2020 that was scheduled for November 15.

