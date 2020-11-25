PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani leads rally ahead of PDM jalsa, son Musa tears apart 'bogus' FIR

Twitter/via Geo.tv

MULTAN: As PPP leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday led a rally here from Nawan Shehr ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) upcoming jalsa, his son tore apart a copy of a first information report (FIR) claiming that it was "bogus".



The rally — from Multan's Nawan Shehr to Ghanta Ghar Chowk — was led by the PPP in preparation for the PDM's jalsa meeting on November 30.

Multan's deputy commissioner, Amir Khattak, said the district administration had not allowed the PPP to hold a rally. Consequently, heavy contingents of police were deployed on all roads leading to the city's Nawan Shehr.

Both DC Khattak and Multan's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan were there at the site as well.

Moreover, there were severe traffic jams on the roads towards Nawan Shehr, with blockages reported on Chowk Dera Ada, Kalma Chowk, Tariq Road, and Abdali Road.

'No response' to request for permission

Local authorities had installed barriers at the rally's main areas and routes to discourage people from entering but the participants and the PPP's political workers removed them.

The rally's leadership claimed that they had submitted a request for the gathering, as well as for the PDM's jalsa in Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, two weeks prior but the district administration had not responded.

The PPP leader's son, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, joined the rally, whereupon he got hold of a copy of a case filed against the gathering and tore it apart in front of the participants.



"The district administration lodged a false FIR for breaking the locks of the venue," Musa Gilani said.

'Bogus FIR based on false, ridiculous charges'

Former prime minister Gillani's son Kasim also talked about the rally on Twitter before sharing a copy of the FIR in another post.

"The Punjab government has registered a bogus FIR based on false and ridiculous charges Abdul Qadir Gilani, myself and [PPP/PDM]," he said.



The three sons of the former prime minister, including Musa and Kasim, reached the Lohari Gate police station after a case was filed against them a day earlier and offered the authorities to arrest them on the spot.

