Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Pakistan will not accept Israel unless Palestine issue is resolved, says Tahir Ashrafi

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaking during a press conference. Photo: APP

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel until the issue of Palestine is resolved. 

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi said that Pakistan's stance on Palestine and Kashmir is very clear, therefore, the country is not going to make any compromises on that. 

"Pakistan shares a bond of love with Palestine. Therefore, it will not recognise Israel unless they resolve the problem of Palestine," Tahir Ashrafi stressed. 

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can leave his post but he cannot back down on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir, adding that Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, stand with Pakistan concerning the matter.

"Pakistan should not appear weak for no reason," he said. 

Touching upon the topic of religious harmony in the country, Tahir Ashrafi said that the government is setting up an inter-faith council to solve all related problems at the grassroots level.

"No one has the right to impose coercive decisions on non-Muslims in this country," he said.

He also talked about the incidences of blasphemy in Pakistan which have decreased by 90% in recent years due to concerted efforts of the government. 

"Pakistan's foreign minister is about to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where we will demand that blasphemy be made an international crime," he said. "There should be legislation in the United Nations to honour all the prophets and divine books." 

Among other topics, Tahir Ashrafi also shed light on the surging coronavirus cases in the country, saying that the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed in all religious congregations.

