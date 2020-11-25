Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University postpones exams scheduled from Nov 26

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Wednesday postponed all the exams that were scheduled to take place from November 26, a statement from the varsity said.

The development comes after the government had announced the closure of educational institutions across the country.

Read more: Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021

"The University of Karachi has postponed the examinations scheduled from November 26, 2020, till further orders, the KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain [said]," the statement said.

Similarly, the Sindh government, earlier in the day, had suspended physical classes in the educational institutions across the province, in pursuance of the National Command and Operations Centre's directives.

Read more: Punjab closes medical and dental colleges, suspends MBBS exams

The suspension will remain in effect from November 26 to January 10, 2021, a notification said.

PM Imran Khan addresses Chaudhry brothers' reservations in private meeting

Pakistan obtains rapid test kits that can detect coronavirus within 20 minutes

MDCAT 2020: PMC to hold special exam for COVID-19 positive students

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's fiance-to-be Mahmood Chaudhry to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

Pakistan reaffirms its committment to empower women on intl' day against violence

'Wearing a mask easiest precaution': PM Imran Khan urges people to act responsibly amid second coronavirus wave

Coronavirus: Punjab closes medical and dental colleges, suspends MBBS exams

CAA to hold e-kachehri to address people's grievances

Delay MDCAT 2020: Pakistani students protest PMC's decision to hold exam on Nov 29

University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Pakistan will not accept Israel unless Palestine issue is resolved, says Tahir Ashrafi

Bilawal Bhutto condemns PTI govt's 'thuggery' as PPP's Ali Musa Gilani confirms own arrest

