Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

A day before Alexander Ludwig announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Dear, the Canadian actor won a Best actor Nomination for the Critics Choice Awards for his stellar performance in "Vikings".

The actor received a congratulatory message from his onscreen mother in "Vikings".

Taking to Instagram Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in the historical series", shared a picture with Alexander with a caption that read, "Huge congrats to my talented Co-star @alexanderludwig for a BEST ACTOR Nomination for the Critics Choice Awards for VIKINGS. Honored to be part of your journey in front and behind the camera".

Ludwig portrays Bjorn Ironside, a son of Ragnar Lothbrok, in "Vikings".

Meanwhile, the Vikings star, 28, announced on Instagram Sunday that he proposed to girlfriend Lauren Dear.



Ludwig thanked his followers for the congratulatory messages, writing on his Instagram Story that he's "the luckiest man."





