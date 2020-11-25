Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

A day before Alexander Ludwig announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Dear, the Canadian actor won a Best actor Nomination for the Critics Choice Awards for his stellar performance in "Vikings".

The actor received a congratulatory message from his onscreen mother in "Vikings".

Taking to Instagram Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha  in the historical series", shared a picture with Alexander with a caption that read, "Huge congrats to my talented Co-star @alexanderludwig for a BEST ACTOR Nomination for the Critics Choice Awards for VIKINGS. Honored to be part of your journey in front and behind the camera".

Ludwig portrays Bjorn Ironside, a son of Ragnar Lothbrok, in "Vikings". 

Meanwhile, the Vikings star, 28, announced on Instagram Sunday that he proposed to girlfriend Lauren Dear. 

Ludwig thanked his followers for the congratulatory messages, writing on his Instagram Story that he's "the luckiest man."


More From Entertainment:

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report
Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from

Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from "Avengers: Endgame' actress

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020
Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more
Harry Styles receives first ever Grammy nominations

Harry Styles receives first ever Grammy nominations
Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’

Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’
'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

Latest

view all