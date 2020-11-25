Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you

While Netflix’s acclaimed series The Crown does talk about the lives of the royal family, its fourth season missed out on crucial points about the late Princess Diana’s life.

The fourth season showed prince Charles leaving for a six-week tour without the princess, after the announcement of their engagement.

While she was receiving letters from her well-wishers, she did not receive one from her fiance, making her suspicious of Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

She was eventually convinced to marry him in a fairytale wedding in 1981 and only later did reality hit home.

However, makers of the Netflix series missed a crucial aspect of the princess’s life or perhaps are saving it for a later season.

As per her biography Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton, Diana mentioned that she confronted Camilla when she attended the latter’s sister’s 40th birthday party in February 1989.

Diana called the moment "her bravest ever" in her marriage life.

"One of the bravest moments of my entire ten years was when we went to this ghastly party for Camilla's sister's 40th birthday. Nobody expected me to turn up but again a voice inside me said: 'Go for the hell of it.' This was my big step."

"After dinner we were all upstairs and suddenly noticed there was no Camilla and no Charles upstairs. So this disturbed me, so I made my way to go downstairs. I know what I'm going to confront myself with. They tried to stop me from going downstairs but I said, 'I'm just going to find my husband.'"

"I go downstairs and there is a very happy little threesome going on downstairs - Camilla, Charles and another man chatting away. So I thought: 'Right, this is your moment', and joined in the conversation as if we were all best friends and the other man said, 'I think we ought to go upstairs now.'"

The confrontation

"We stood up and I said, 'Camilla, I'd love to have a word with you if it's possible', and she looked really uncomfortable and put her head down, and I said to the men, 'Okay boys, I'm just going to have a quick word with Camilla', and 'I'll be up in a minute', and they shot upstairs like chickens with no heads, and I could feel upstairs all hell breaking loose."

"'I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.' I said to Camilla. I was utterly terrified of her and I said, 'Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.' She said, 'I don't know what you're talking about!' And I said, 'I know what's going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.' And she said, 'Oh, it's not a cloak-and-dagger situation.' I said, 'I think it is.'"

"Camilla told me, 'You've got everything you ever wanted. You've got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you've got two beautiful children. What more could you want?' I didn't believe her, so I said, 'I want my husband.'"