Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian get son Rocky special New Year gift

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gift son something spiky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rang in the new year by celebrating their son Rocky in a very on-brand way, giving fans a glimpse into the toddler’s growing style and the meaning behind his latest gift.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a photo on December 27 showing off a tiny pair of black Vans sneakers made especially for his 2-year-old son.

The shoes featured metal spikes and the words “Dues Paid,” instantly catching attention for their edgy look.

While they may appear like a cool fashion statement at first glance, the sneakers carry a deeper meaning.

Source: Instagram

They are part of Travis’ personal collaboration with Vans, designed to reflect his journey and the perseverance that shaped his career.

According to the brand, the shoes represent resilience and creative grit, with design details such as barbed wire accents, canvas material, and signature branding tied directly to Travis’ identity.

Seeing them sized down for Rocky added a sentimental layer for fans, especially as the toddler continues to be surrounded by music, creativity and style from a very young age.

This isn’t the first time Rocky’s wardrobe has reflected his dad’s musical world.

Earlier this year, Kourtney shared a photo of her son wearing a Def Leppard T-shirt while walking with Travis during his band’s tour.

The couple has often embraced blending family life with music culture, and Rocky’s growing collection of rock-inspired outfits mirrors that approach.

The holiday season was filled with celebration for the entire family.

Travis’ daughter Alabama also received several luxury gifts, including designer handbags and jewellery, which she proudly shared online.

Kourtney and Travis were also involved in helping pick out special presents, making the festivities feel personal and family-focused.

As the new year begins, it’s clear that Rocky is already stepping into a world shaped by creativity, music, and meaningful traditions, one tiny pair of sneakers at a time.