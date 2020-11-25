India martyrs Pakistani father of three during unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

Soldiers patrol the Line of Control (LoC). Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: India martyred a Pakistani father of three daughters when its forces opened unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), the Army's media wing said Wednesday, in what marks New Delhi's yet another ceasefire violation (CFV).

According to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the unprovoked firing occurred at the Bagsar Sector along the LoC, wherein Indian forces targeted civilian population.

"An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit & embraced shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village," Maj Gen Iftikhar wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram had earlier today met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and presented a dossier to the UN chief that proves India's involvement in terrorist activities across the country.

India trying to sabotage CPEC developments

"India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the LoC and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself against any kind of Indian aggression," Akram stressed during a press briefing.



India was also consistently trying to sabotage the developments of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the diplomat had said.

Over the past weekend, India's unprovoked firing, using rockets and heavy mortars, at a Pakistani wedding taking place near the LoC had wounded at least 11 civilians, according to the ISPR.

Increasing ceasefire violations

In its statement, the military's media wing had said the injured civilians included "6 women and 4 children".

"Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003", it added.

In September, an eight-year-old boy and another individual were injured when Indian forces violated the ceasefire agreement again in Baroh Sector along the LoC. Prior to that, a minor girl was martyred on Sept 13 while four civilians — including a 75-year-old woman and two young boys — had sustained critical injuries.

Indian troops have committed ceasefire violations at least 2,340 times in 2020, the ISPR had said then.