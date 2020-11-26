Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Larry King still remembered his pal from the Friars Club, former mayor of New York, David Dinkins

Legendary TV personality Larry King has been hospitalized over cardiac problems, reports revealed on Wednesday.

An insider told Page Six that the talk show host spent even his 87th birthday at the hospital last week as he recovers from issues pertaining to his heart.

“Larry has been in the hospital with heart issues and other things,” the source said.

Despite his ailing health, King still remembered his pal from the Friars Club, former mayor of New York, David Dinkins who died recently.

King issued a statement upon Dinkin’s death on Monday.

“David was a fellow Friar for 30 years — he was always there for the Friars and good causes throughout New York, the city he loved even more than tennis,” he said.

“He will not only be missed by the club, but by all New Yorkers. David never said no to the Friars, and during spirited board meetings, he was always the voice of calm and reason. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. I will miss him,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss
Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'

Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'
Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season

Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season
Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap

Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap
Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie

Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie
Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay

Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay
Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby

Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby
Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer looks in new photos

Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer looks in new photos
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin
Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher

Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher
Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

Latest

view all