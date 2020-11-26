Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'

ICC has allowed fans to help them decide the winners for the awards. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq and record-breaking leg spinner Yasir Shah were the only two Pakistanis that were nominated for "ICC Awards Of The Decade".

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allowed fans to vote for a special edition of the ICC Awards of the Decade, celebrating and rewarding top performances of the decade in cricket for both men and women.

The fans’ will be able to vote the winners across categories, including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards. The fan vote will make up 10% of the voting, while votes from an expert panel will make up 90%.



Read more: Players under the age of 15 will not be allowed to play international cricket, says ICC

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is): R Ashwin (India), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is): Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket: James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket: MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa).

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Jhulan Goswami (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket: Aaron Finch (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa).

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade:

The best overall performer in women’s T20I cricket: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Anya Shrubsole (England).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade:

An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket: 2011 Winner – MS Dhoni (India), 2012 Winner – Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), 2013 Winner – Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), 2014 Winner – Katherine Brunt (England), 2015 Winner – Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), 2016 Winner – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), 2017 Winner – Anya Shrubsole (England), 2018 Winner – Kane Williamson (New Zealand), 2019 Winner – Virat Kohli (India).

Originally published in The News