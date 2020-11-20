Players under the age of 15 will not be allowed to play international cricket: ICC

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 20 2020
Friday Nov 20, 2020

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza currently holds the record of being the youngest player to play international cricket. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the introduction of minimum age restriction for international cricket.

According to a press release uploaded on the council's official website, players must be at least 15 years of age to play in any form of men’s, women’s or U19 international cricket.

In the statement, ICC clarified that the decision was made to improve the safeguarding of players, adding that the change will apply across all cricket events, including ICC tournaments, bilateral cricket, and U19 cricket.

The ICC further said that in case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board will be eligible to apply to the ICC and ask for the permission to let a player under the age of 15 be included in the team. 

"This could include where the player’s playing experience and mental development and wellbeing demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket," the statement read.

At present, Pakistani player Hasan Raza holds the record of being the youngest cricketer to play international cricket. He made his Test debut when he was 14 years and 227 days old.

