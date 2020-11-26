Jake Paul gets berated after he calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’

Jake Paul gave an interview to the Daily Beast were he called coronavirus a 'hoax'

YouTuber sensation Jake Paul is facing the wrath after he made an uninformed comment about the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The internet star and boxer gave an interview to the Daily Beast were he called coronavirus a “hoax.”

The 23-year-old was soon facing public outrage over the careless comments he made during the interview as his fellow YouTuber Tyler Oakley became the first to call him out.

“This entire @thedailybeast interview... wow. what a mess. @jakepaul remains aggressively ignorant, & so embarrassing,” he wrote.

In the interview, Paul had said: “It’s time for us to open up. Obviously it’s a controversial subject, but it’s time for our nation to open up and go back to normal.”

“There are people losing jobs, there are small businesses who are going bankrupt, there are millions of people who are unemployed right now, people are turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with everything that’s going on,” he went on to say.

“This is the most detrimental thing to our society. COVID cases are at less than 1 percent, and I think the disease is a hoax,” he added.