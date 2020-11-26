Can't connect right now! retry
COVID-19: Five-star Quetta hotel fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs

Saddar Assistant Commissioner Humaira Baloch said the hotel has been given a warning too. Photo: Twitter/ Assistant Commissioner Saddar, district Quetta

A five-star hotel in Quetta was fined Rs100,000 after it violated coronavirus standard operating procedures.

Saddar Assistant Commissioner Humaira Baloch said the hotel has been given a warning too. She shared on Thursday a Twitter video of what seemed like a musical event where countless people were participating without masks or social distancing in a room.

“There isn’t any discrimination and there are no sacred cows when it comes to the rule of law,” the assistant commissioner wrote in a separate tweet.

Read more: Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26

She said the Quetta district administration is capable of implementing the law in letter and spirit

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 386,198 on Thursday after 3,306 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

As of 9am, November 26, the total number of confirmed cases in Balochistan stood at 16,942.


