Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan. — AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan on Thursday said that the New Zealand cricket board has given the Pakistan cricket team a "final warning" to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.

The board, according to Khan, has claimed that three to four standard operating procedures (SOPs) were violated by Pakistani cricketers, following which six tested positive for coronavirus.

Khan said that the New Zealand government has a "zero tolerance policy" towards violation of coronavirus safety protocols.

"(I know) it is a difficult time, it won't be easy for you all," he said in a message intended for the cricketers. "(But) this concerns the prestige and integrity of the country. Please follow coronavirus safety protocols for the next 14 days."

He said that the board has warned that any further violation of SOPs would result in the Pakistan cricket team being sent back home. "If the team is sent back home, it will be a huge embarrassment for the entire country," he said.

In a final warning to the players, he reiterated that the New Zealand government will not compromise on the issue of health.

Six players test positive

Six players of the Pakistan team that travelled to New Zealand have tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's cricket board had revealed earlier today.

"NZC was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19," said the board in a statement.

The board said that two out of the six were cases of reinfection, while the other four were marked as "new". It added that following the test results the six individuals will be moved to the "quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility".

"The Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," said the board following the test results.

It is important to mention that the squad had tested negative four times before leaving Lahore.

The New Zealand cricket board said that some members of the team had "contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation".

"We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements," said the board.

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches in New Zealand next month. On the sidelines, Pakistan Shaheens will also play two 4-day games against New Zealand A on the tour.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus
Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'

Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'
Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona

Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60
Pakistan Shaheens' schedule for New Zealand tour finalised

Pakistan Shaheens' schedule for New Zealand tour finalised
Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions

Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions
Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples

Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples
Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream

Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine
Two-day women boxing championship opens in Karachi

Two-day women boxing championship opens in Karachi

Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years

Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years
Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat

Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat

Latest

view all