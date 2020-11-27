100 projects to be completed in Karachi Transformation Plan, PM Imran Khan told

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed in a high-level meeting that 100 projects for Rs1.117 trillion will be completed in the Karachi Transformation Plan.

The meeting was held to discuss the project which had been announced by the premier a few months ago following the city’s dismal condition after rains wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Faisal Vawda, and Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The prime minister while stressing for timely completion of the projects said the redressal of Karachi’s problems on a sustainable basis was very essential.

He said that illegal construction on and along Nullahs in Karachi was a major reason behind losses caused by rains during the monsoon season every year.

The prime minister directed that before the removal of encroachments in Karachi, some alternative arrangements should be made and ensured for the deserving residents.

He also directed to constitute of a Technical Committee under the Ministry of Planning for the formulation of recommendations to upgrade the capacity and utility of the K-4 project for the supply of water to Karachi.