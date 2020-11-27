Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
APP

100 projects to be completed in Karachi Transformation Plan, PM Imran Khan told

By
APP

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed in a high-level meeting that 100 projects for Rs1.117 trillion will be completed in the Karachi Transformation Plan.

The meeting was held to discuss the project which had been announced by the premier a few months ago following the city’s dismal condition after rains wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Faisal Vawda, and Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The prime minister while stressing for timely completion of the projects said the redressal of Karachi’s problems on a sustainable basis was very essential.

He said that illegal construction on and along Nullahs in Karachi was a major reason behind losses caused by rains during the monsoon season every year.

The prime minister directed that before the removal of encroachments in Karachi, some alternative arrangements should be made and ensured for the deserving residents.

He also directed to constitute of a Technical Committee under the Ministry of Planning for the formulation of recommendations to upgrade the capacity and utility of the K-4 project for the supply of water to Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Asad Umar wishes Bilawal well, hopes PPP chief will urge voters and leaders to implement health guidelines

Asad Umar wishes Bilawal well, hopes PPP chief will urge voters and leaders to implement health guidelines
WWF-Pakistan warns fragile corals face threat of bleaching in Pakistan

WWF-Pakistan warns fragile corals face threat of bleaching in Pakistan
Pakistanis join final trials for China-made coronavirus vaccine

Pakistanis join final trials for China-made coronavirus vaccine
No mutant coronavirus strain in Pakistan: Dr Faisal Sultan

No mutant coronavirus strain in Pakistan: Dr Faisal Sultan
Enraged over daughter's marriage by choice, Lodhran man strangles infant grandson to death

Enraged over daughter's marriage by choice, Lodhran man strangles infant grandson to death
In bid to empower women, UAE embassy gives 'supportive items' to Pakistani medical workers

In bid to empower women, UAE embassy gives 'supportive items' to Pakistani medical workers
Pakistan bans meals during domestic flight operations as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan bans meals during domestic flight operations as coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus: HEC issues guidelines after educational institutions' closure

Coronavirus: HEC issues guidelines after educational institutions' closure
Rawalpindi Education Board announces Special COVID-19 Intermediate Exam 2020 results

Rawalpindi Education Board announces Special COVID-19 Intermediate Exam 2020 results

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says
Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10

Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10
JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman lashes out at world powers for considering Pakistan 'a colony'

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman lashes out at world powers for considering Pakistan 'a colony'

Latest

view all