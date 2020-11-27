Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Virat Kohli will be flying back to provide comfort to Anushka Sharma who is in her third semester

Virat Kohli is putting his career on a sabbatical to be able to welcome his first child with wife Anushka Sharma.

The ace cricket stalwart decided to take paternity leave to be by Anushka's side during birth.

He recently opted to cut India's Test tour of Australia short to be with his wife at this time of her life.

In a statement issued by Kohli, it was revealed that he will be flying back to provide comfort to Anushka, who is in her third semester.

The Indian skipper also said how he informed the selectors about wanting to go back home and be with his wife Anushka for the birth of their first child.

He deemed the feeling a beautiful moment and said that he truly wants to experience the same.

Anushka and Virat's first child is due to arrive in January 2021.