Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

KP government kickstarts anti-polio drive in Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

A child receiving polio drops. Photo: File/Geo.tv.

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Friday kickstarted the anti-polio drive at the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar. 

Sources said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inaugurated the vaccination campaign for children in Peshawar, while a province-wide drive will commence from November 30.

Under the campaign, an estimated 6.4 million children will be vaccinated against the poliovirus, the Chief Secretary said.

Dr Kazim also touched upon the issue of the rapidly-increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, stating that the demand for beds in hospitals to admit COVID-19 patients has increased. 

"We are not seeing any lockdowns in Peshawar. At present, the city has the highest number of coronavirus patients, as the rate of infection has gone up by 19.3%," he added.

Read more: Country-wide polio vaccination campaign begins today

More From Pakistan:

'Goddess of Pop' Cher meets PM Imran Khan on visit to see 'world’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan

'Goddess of Pop' Cher meets PM Imran Khan on visit to see 'world’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan
Nawaz Sharif offers mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in London

Nawaz Sharif offers mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in London
‘Shared Vision’ to boost Pakistan, Afghanistan relations: FM Qureshi

‘Shared Vision’ to boost Pakistan, Afghanistan relations: FM Qureshi
Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth

Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth
Police encounter: Five 'robbers' gunned down in Karachi's DHA Phase 4

Police encounter: Five 'robbers' gunned down in Karachi's DHA Phase 4
Asian Development Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan's macroeconomic stability

Asian Development Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan's macroeconomic stability
MDCAT 2020 on Nov 29: SHC rejects petition to delay exam

MDCAT 2020 on Nov 29: SHC rejects petition to delay exam
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address PDM's Nov 30 jalsa in Multan: Gilani

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address PDM's Nov 30 jalsa in Multan: Gilani
Absence of dialogue, backchannel diplomacy will intensify Pak-India tension: UK think tank

Absence of dialogue, backchannel diplomacy will intensify Pak-India tension: UK think tank
Man apologises to Bakhtawar Bhutto for sharing fake video of her engagement

Man apologises to Bakhtawar Bhutto for sharing fake video of her engagement
Wasim Akram gives an earful to people for not taking 'coronavirus seriously'

Wasim Akram gives an earful to people for not taking 'coronavirus seriously'

Latest

view all