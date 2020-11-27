KP government kickstarts anti-polio drive in Peshawar

A child receiving polio drops. Photo: File/Geo.tv.

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Friday kickstarted the anti-polio drive at the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar.

Sources said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inaugurated the vaccination campaign for children in Peshawar, while a province-wide drive will commence from November 30.

Under the campaign, an estimated 6.4 million children will be vaccinated against the poliovirus, the Chief Secretary said.



Dr Kazim also touched upon the issue of the rapidly-increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, stating that the demand for beds in hospitals to admit COVID-19 patients has increased.

"We are not seeing any lockdowns in Peshawar. At present, the city has the highest number of coronavirus patients, as the rate of infection has gone up by 19.3%," he added.

