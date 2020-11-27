In emotional tweet, Maryam Nawaz says 'I felt I met abu' while hugging uncle

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz (left) hugs her uncle Shabaz Sharif. — Twitter

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that she felt like she had met her father, Nawaz Sharif, when she met her uncle Shabaz Sharif — who was released on bail today.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz came out on bail today after the Punjab cabinet green-lit a five-day parole so they can attend the funeral of Shahbaz's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.



"I felt I met Abu," Maryam said as she shared a picture on Twitter, where she can be seen hugging her uncle.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had offered the funeral prayers of his mother in London along with several family and party members.

The prayers were held in London Central Mosque — alternatively known as Regent's Park Mosque — where the number of participants had to be limited to 30 under the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines.

After the prayers, Begum Shamim's body was taken to the London Heathrow Airport for repatriation to Pakistan.

Nawaz is not accompanying his mother's body to Pakistan after doctors advised against it, thus, Maryam will not be able to meet her father.

Begum Shamim had passed away aged 89 on Sunday. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease.