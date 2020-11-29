‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto

Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) speaks during an interview with Reuters in District Thatta, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters/File 

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has revealed that his wife will be from Pakistan as he opened up about a range of issues during an interview with Geo News.

Speaking to host Sohail Warraich during the show Ek Din Geo Kay Sath, the PPP leader talked about his personal life as people have been curious about his plans, especially after his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's recent engagement to the son of a UAE-based businessman Mohammad Chaudhry.

The young lawmaker also shared how Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was overjoyed at his admission to Oxford University – which is one of the top educational institutes in the world.

Expressing his views about the on-going political situation in the country, the PPP leader said that Pakistan does not have the democracy that his late mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisaged and sacrificed her life for.

“If I become the Prime Minister, I would expand the scope of Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme, “he said as he touched upon his aspirations and political objectives for the development of the country.

Read more: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

"I try not to lie in politics," he asserted.

Bilawal's detailed interview will be aired on Geo News on Sunday 7:05pm.

