Bollywood
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Varun Dhawan recalls hilarious first meeting with Sara Ali Khan when she was a ‘kid’

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have taken over headlines courtesy of their freshly-released trailer of Coolie No 1.

In the midst of the hype, Varun came forth to talk about the first time he met his co-star Sara when she was merely a ‘kid.’

Varun, per DNA India, spilled the beans, saying: "There was this little girl who entered the lift with me. Now there is no network in the lift but she kept on talking on her mobile phone."

"I was left wondering what is she doing, how can she talk on the phone when there is no network in the lift. That girl I'm talking about, was Sara Ali Khan," he went on to say.

Sara also responded to that, recalling: "I was, still am your big fan. I could not believe that I was in the same elevator as Varun Dhawan and I didn't know how to face you.”

"Now we're friends," she went on to say.

