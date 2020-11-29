FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers

Thousands of aspirants are appearing in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020). Photo: Geo. tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday nabbed a group of individuals selling fake papers for the Medical Dental and College Admission Test (MDCAT) being held across the country today.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) confirmed that the papers obtained from their custody are fake." The MDCAT examination has started and remains fully secure," the commission said in a tweet.

After multiple delays and hiccups, thousands of aspirants are appearing in the MDCAT exam today.

The MDCAT is taking place in designated centres under the strict implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures, the PMC stated.