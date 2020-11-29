Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
I felt helpless in jail when I heard about my mother's death: Shahbaz Sharif

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif has been imprisoned on charges of money laundering. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that he felt helpless in prison when he heard about his mother's demise.

"The world can see how I am spending my days and nights in prison. What can be more devastating than hearing about your mother's death while you are behind bars?" he said.

Shahbaz Sharif, along with his son Hamza Shahbaz, was released from jail on a five-day parole for the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, which took place on Saturday in Lahore's Jati Umrah area.

Both, father and son, had been arrested and imprisoned after being charged in a money-laundering case. 

Shahbaz said that he was not allowed access to a physiotherapist in jail, nor was a heater installed in his cell despite the cold.

"The government is exacting revenge on me. But this too shall pass," he said.

Speaking about the current political climate in the country, Shahbaz said that the PTI-led government has destroyed the country's economy. 

"The condition of the economy is very bad at the moment. Every sector is at the brink of disaster," he opined. "Collective efforts, however, can improve the situation for which there is an urgent need for a national dialogue. We need to bring all political parties on the same page."

Shahbaz added that the PTI has "poisoned" national politics and whenever dialogue is initiated, it ends with abuses hurled at the Opposition.

When asked how the affairs of the country can be put into order, Shahbaz Sharif said he can only comment on the matter once he is released from prison.

"Right now I have been released on parole. Get me out of prison, then I can tell you how to fix the country," he said.



