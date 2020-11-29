Prince Philip warned Prince Harry to 'not date actresses' before courting Meghan Markle

While Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle is an on-going debate, the former's grandfather, Prince Philip had warned his grandson early on to not date actresses.

Meghan, who had an established career in Hollywood for her role in legal drama Suits, was politically active as she vocalised topics like gender equality and race.

Prior to their relationship, Prince Harry was warned by Prince Philip that he should avoid dating an actress as it was likely that their outspoken selves could not absorb into the royal family's politically neutral life.

According to a YouTube video by The List this year, Philip said: "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."

Following Meghan's marriage in the royal family in 2018, she was denied any political freedom as protocols demand families to be apolitical.

Philip may have been on to something as the couple earlier this year announced to be wanting to lead a "financially independent life".

Since then, they have remained in the spotlight carrying out speeches and even signing a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce content for the platform.





