entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber expresses her thoughts about Miley Cyrus's new album

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Hailey Bieber on Saturday took to social media to share her thoughts about Miley Cyrus's new album "Plastic Hearts".

"SO HAPPY THIS IS OUT!" LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH," she wrote while tagging Miley on her Insta stories.

The wife of Justin Bieber called Miley a "Rockstar" as she showered praises on the singer.


On November 27, Cyrus took to Twitter to share her feelings over the outpour of love over on social media. She wrote,  "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was [expletive] born to make the record I’ve just released.”

She  added, "To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.


