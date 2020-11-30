Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

A picture of MQM MPA Muhammad Adil Siddiqui. Photo: file

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui has passed away from coronavirus, Geo News reported Monday morning. He was 57.

The former Sindh MPA and minister had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi since the last few days, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The spokesperson said Siddiqui died due to the coronavirus and was suffering from a lung-related illness.

Read more: Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

He was born 12 May 1963 in Karachi and had a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Karachi University.

The MQM-P leader had reportedly returned to Pakistan recently after spending a long time abroad.

More From Pakistan:

PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan

PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30
PDM Multan jalsa: Showdown expected as Opposition plans to go ahead with rally

PDM Multan jalsa: Showdown expected as Opposition plans to go ahead with rally
Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month
Coronavirus updates, November 30: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 30: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
After 35 years, Kaavan leaves Pakistan for Cambodian sanctuary

After 35 years, Kaavan leaves Pakistan for Cambodian sanctuary
Coronavirus: Punjab imposes smart lockdowns in several towns across major cities

Coronavirus: Punjab imposes smart lockdowns in several towns across major cities
Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 to occur on Monday

Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 to occur on Monday
Climate emergency: Karachiites urged to act as coral bleaching threatens marine life

Climate emergency: Karachiites urged to act as coral bleaching threatens marine life

Latest

view all