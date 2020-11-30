MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi

A picture of MQM MPA Muhammad Adil Siddiqui. Photo: file

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui has passed away from coronavirus, Geo News reported Monday morning. He was 57.



The former Sindh MPA and minister had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi since the last few days, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The spokesperson said Siddiqui died due to the coronavirus and was suffering from a lung-related illness.

He was born 12 May 1963 in Karachi and had a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Karachi University.



The MQM-P leader had reportedly returned to Pakistan recently after spending a long time abroad.