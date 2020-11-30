WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue

MULTAN: Political workers of the Opposition parties — including the PML-N, PPP, and the JUI-F — on Monday broke through the barriers installed in and around the city's Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium in an attempt to join the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) much-anticipated jalsa.

As tensions ran high, the workers and supporters of the PML-N, PPP, and the JUI-F swarmed the area between Ghantaghar Chowk and the venue, with the control of the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium moving from the PDM loyalists to the police and then back to the Opposition's coalition.

The political workers removed all the barriers, broke the padlocks, and pushed tractor trolleys to the side so that they could enter the stadium where, owing to the arrest of the PDM's leaders and authorities' crackdown, there were no arrangements for the rally to be held.

There was no sound system, stage or lights — especially considering that in almost a couple of hours, it would be sunset and there would be no way for the rally to continue should it start.

According to the Geo News reporter on site, workers were walking from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in large numbers. They had removed some of the barriers by themselves, while police gave way for the others, Chaudhry added, saying there was now 100% open access to the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium.

Just the primary line of container-barriers was remaining and those would need heavy-duty cranes to be removed.



Due to the lack of arrangements, it was unclear whether the PDM would bring and install its own container — equipped with jalsa-related facilities — or they would use one of those already placed as barriers.

On the other hand, the PDM top brass has already reached the Gilani House where they were waiting for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to join them.