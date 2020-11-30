Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
KU announces BCom Part II and both Parts External exam results

Monday Nov 30, 2020

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — Geo.tv/Files

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Monday announced the results of BCom Part-II and BCom Part I & II (External) Annual Examination, 2019.

According to the statement, Maleeha Nazeer Khan, daughter of Nazeer Aslam Khan having seat number 815195, obtained 1,015 marks out of the total of 1,400 marks and clinched overall the first position.

Sana Bano, seat number 815300, received 1,007 marks and secured the second position whereas Zunaira Ali, seat number 815096, bagged 1,006 marks and obtained the third position.

As many as 3,571 candidates were registered of which 3,250 students appeared in the examination, the statement said.

The statement said that 69 candidates were declared pass with first division, 466 students with second division and one candidate managed to clear the exam with third division. The overall pass percentage was 16.49%.

