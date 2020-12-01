Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.2 while its selling rate was Rs160.2 in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, December 1.
Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|115.5
|118
|Canadian Dollar
|120.5
|123.5
|Chinese Yaun
|24.25
|24.4
|Euro
|188.5
|191.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.9
|42.7
|UAE Dirham
|43.29
|43.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|210
|213
|US Dollar
|159.2
|160.2