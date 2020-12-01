Can't connect right now! retry
Rupee remains stable against US dollar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.2 while its selling rate was Rs160.2 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.2 while its selling rate was Rs160.2 in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, December 1.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar115.5
118
Canadian Dollar120.5
123.5
Chinese Yaun24.25
24.4
Euro
188.5
191.5
Japanese Yen
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
41.9
42.7
UAE Dirham43.29
43.6
UK Pound Sterling210
213 
US Dollar159.2
160.2


