Rupee remains stable against US dollar

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.2 while its selling rate was Rs160.2 in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, December 1.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 115.5

118

Canadian Dollar 120.5

123.5

Chinese Yaun 24.25

24.4

Euro

188.5

191.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

41.9

42.7

UAE Dirham 43.29

43.6

UK Pound Sterling 210

213

US Dollar 159.2

160.2





