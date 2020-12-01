Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

PDM should be allowed to hold public gathering in Lahore, PTI's Faisal Javed Khan says

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

A file photo of PM Imran Khan and PTI's Faisal Javed Khan. Photo: PTI

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan says the Opposition should be allowed to hold a public gathering in Lahore, reasoning that the Pakistan Democratic Movement wanted the government to try to stop them so they could “score points”.

Khan said the government kept telling the Opposition not to hold the public gathering, but eventually let it happen to avoid clashes. “They [Opposition] are stubborn.”

The senator said PDM should be allowed to hold its jalsa. “What did they achieve by holding one in Peshawar? Even in Multan, 11 parties were unable to bring together a large crowd,” he said.

Faisal said the Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Multan was a small area to fill. The event, he said, would have failed if it was at the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium – a much bigger venue.

Read more: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally

Multan jalsa

Faisal's comments come a day after the Opposition defied all odds to hold a public meeting in Multan where it pledged to hold a bigger show in Lahore on December 13 ahead of its planned march in Islamabad to oust the Imran Khan-led government. 

The city administration had denied permission to hold the jalsa, citing coronavirus SOPs. But some of the blockades were lifted a couple of hours before the rallies started and PDM was allowed to hold the meeting at Ghanta Ghar Chowk instead of the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium originally sought by the PPP. 

Asifa Bhutto Zardari made her political debut at the jalsa, which also marked the PPP's 53rd foundation day. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz advised PM Imran Khan to resign before the Opposition announced its future strategy, while JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition would not sit idle until the premier resigns. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan has lost 100 healthcare workers to coronavirus

Pakistan has lost 100 healthcare workers to coronavirus

WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto shares video of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony

WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto shares video of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony
Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods as COVID-19 cases continue to increase
Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project
Ali Tareen thinks Asifa Bhutto is 'pretty cool'

Ali Tareen thinks Asifa Bhutto is 'pretty cool'
PM Imran Khan to review Pakistan-France relations in cabinet today

PM Imran Khan to review Pakistan-France relations in cabinet today
Not a holiday, revise courses and do your homework, Shafqat Mahmood tells students

Not a holiday, revise courses and do your homework, Shafqat Mahmood tells students
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 1
PTI govt will work day and night to address past deprivations: GB CM Khalid Khurshid

PTI govt will work day and night to address past deprivations: GB CM Khalid Khurshid
Coronavirus situation worsens in Pakistan as 67 more succumb to virus

Coronavirus situation worsens in Pakistan as 67 more succumb to virus
Up to 41% candidates pass BA exam at Hazara University

Up to 41% candidates pass BA exam at Hazara University
No influenza vaccine in Pakistan due to high demand in developed countries: report

No influenza vaccine in Pakistan due to high demand in developed countries: report

Latest

view all