Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Aussie ex-cricketer David Hussey praises LQ's Dilbar Hussain for his skills

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Former Australian cricketer David Hussey (L) and Lahore Qalandars' star Dilbar Hussain. Photo: File/Geo.tv.

KARACHI: Former Australian cricketer David Hussey is all praise for Dilbar Hussain - a Lahore Qalandar find. 

The 27-year-old seamer was added to Melbourne Stars's international roaster for this year's Big Bash League. Hussey, head coach of the Stars, said he was excited to have Hussain for the full season. 

“I’m looking forward to working with Dilbar again this season and supporting his development together with our wider bowling group. His Stars debut was a whirlwind last year – it was his first senior T20 match and he effectively came down to Melbourne at very short notice and ended up bowling to AB de Villiers at the MCG,” Hussey said.

Hussain returns to the Melbourne Stars through the club's ongoing relationship with the Lahore Qalandars — a connection through which Haris Rauf made it to the Stars' team. 

“He's a genuine 140km/hr bowler with a good yorker and an incredible slower ball. With another year of experience and his time in the PSL, we’re keen to see what Dilbar brings to the table for us this year," Hussey added. "The fact that not many players have faced him before can be a real advantage for us."

Hussain came into the limelight through LQ's player development programme. He played one game for the Stars last season, taking the wicket of AB de Villiers at the MCG. 

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash, "Dilbar said. "In the short time I was with the club last season, I learnt so much. I’d like to thank David Hussey who was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to keep working on my craft.”

