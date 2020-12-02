Another deadly day in Pakistan as COVID-19 claims 75 lives

Pakistan has reported at least 2,829 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported at least 2,829 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours as a rapid increase in the number of infections continues.

According the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 35,197 people were tested, of whom 2,829 tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 345,365 patients have so far recovered, of whom 2,079 have made a recovery in the last 24 hours. There are now 49,780 active cases in the country.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan has risen to 8,166, NCOC said.

Meanwhile, the condition of 2,244 patients is reported critical in the country.

The NCOC stats said the number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 175,642, 120,356 in Punjab, 47,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30,748 in Islamabad, 4,666 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 6,982 in Azad Kashmir.

Sindh reports highest number of single-day deaths since June

Since June 2020, Sindh has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus as 27 coronavirus patients have passed away in a day.

The province’s death toll from the novel coronavirus had reached 2,962, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

He said another 1,292 coronavirus cases had surfaced in the province when 9,752 samples were tested in a day, which meant the virus detection rate was 13.2 per cent.