Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

Monday Nov 30, 2020
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday that the metropolis will experience dry and cold weather over the next 24 hours.
The Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C in the city with 57% humidity.
A day earlier, the port city had witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5°C, which surpassed the previous record of 12°C in 2010.
According to the PMD, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4°C back in 1986.