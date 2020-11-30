Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

A woman and girl sit on a deserted road as they sell handmade masks amid a coronavirus lockdown in Karachi on April 28, 2020. Photo: REUTERS

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday that the metropolis will experience dry and cold weather over the next 24 hours.

The Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C in the city with  57% humidity.

A day earlier, the port city had witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record.

Read more: With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5°C, which surpassed the previous record of 12°C in 2010.

According to the PMD, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4°C back in 1986.

