Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

5 men allegedly gang-rape woman in Bhakkar district's jungle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files 

DARYA KHAN: Five people allegedly gang-raped a woman in Darya Khan, Bhakkar District, according to Police.

Police said a case has been registered against the five suspects on the woman's complaint. The woman said in her complaint that one of the suspects lured her from Jhang by promising her that he had a suitor for her daughter. 

However, when they arrived at Darya Khan, the suspect allegedly gang-raped her with four other accomplices and fled.   

Police said action is being taken to arrest the suspects and bring them to book. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to provide free coronavirus vaccine to citizens: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to provide free coronavirus vaccine to citizens: parliamentary secretary
Govt slashes price of ex-mill sugar by Rs20/kg

Govt slashes price of ex-mill sugar by Rs20/kg
PM Imran Khan announces new high-altitude national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan announces new high-altitude national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan
'Significant milestone' in Afghanistan peace process reached: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

'Significant milestone' in Afghanistan peace process reached: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
Karachi University declares results of DTCD Annual Exam 2019

Karachi University declares results of DTCD Annual Exam 2019
Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021

Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021
Ali Dar had admitted buying 52 villas in UAE: Shahbaz Gill

Ali Dar had admitted buying 52 villas in UAE: Shahbaz Gill
Charsadda Police, CTD arrest TTP militant who martyred 9 Khasadar personnel

Charsadda Police, CTD arrest TTP militant who martyred 9 Khasadar personnel
Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office

Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office
Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC

Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender by IHC

Latest

view all