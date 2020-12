Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files

FAISALABAD: The body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered on Wednesday, a day after her mother was murdered in cold blood, said police.

Police found Savera's body from a deserted place in Dhanola. A day earlier, armed men had barged into her mother's house and shot dead the girl.

Following her mother's killing, Savera had also been kidnapped from her house.

Police said they have filed a case and a probe is underway to determine the motive for the murder.