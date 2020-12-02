Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
APP

Law Minister Farogh Naseem tests positive for COVID-19

By
APP

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Law Minister Farogh Naseem. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman of the Law Ministry, the minister has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi after receiving his test reports.

He will continue to work from home, the spokesman added.

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 403,311 on Wednesday after 2,829 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

Last week, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also tested positive for the virus and has been self-isolating at his Karachi residence. 

More than 100 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered. 

Of the total, 42 belong to the ruling Pakistan PTI alone.

PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.


More From Pakistan:

Ex-prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passes away

Ex-prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passes away
In a first, PIA transfers nearly 500 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

In a first, PIA transfers nearly 500 employees from Karachi to Islamabad
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah recovers from coronavirus

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah recovers from coronavirus
Faisalabad minor's corpse found a day after her mother was shot to death

Faisalabad minor's corpse found a day after her mother was shot to death
Lahore third-most polluted city in the world in latest ranking

Lahore third-most polluted city in the world in latest ranking
Pakistan to provide free coronavirus vaccine to citizens: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to provide free coronavirus vaccine to citizens: parliamentary secretary
Govt slashes ex-mill price of sugar by Rs20/kg

Govt slashes ex-mill price of sugar by Rs20/kg
PM Imran Khan announces new high-altitude national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan announces new high-altitude national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan
'Significant milestone' in Afghanistan peace process reached: US envoy Khalilzad

'Significant milestone' in Afghanistan peace process reached: US envoy Khalilzad
Karachi University declares results of DTCD Annual Exam 2019

Karachi University declares results of DTCD Annual Exam 2019
Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021

Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021
Govt should impose a medical emergency in Pakistan, says Rehman Malik

Govt should impose a medical emergency in Pakistan, says Rehman Malik

Latest

view all