Law Minister Farogh Naseem tests positive for COVID-19

Law Minister Farogh Naseem. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.



According to the spokesman of the Law Ministry, the minister has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi after receiving his test reports.

He will continue to work from home, the spokesman added.

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 403,311 on Wednesday after 2,829 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.



Last week, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also tested positive for the virus and has been self-isolating at his Karachi residence.

More than 100 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered.

Of the total, 42 belong to the ruling Pakistan PTI alone.

PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.



