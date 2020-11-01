Balochistan CM Jam Kamal finally tests negative for coronavirus

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan. Photo: file

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday announced that he has finally tested negative for coronavirus after he had contracted the disease in the second week of October and subsequently tested positive once more.

The chief minister had announced he has coronavirus on October 13 and on October 26, said he had again tested positive for the virus.



"Alhamdulilah, my [COVID-19] test has come negative, Allah has been kind and [thanks] a lot all who have kept in prayers," he said in a tweet today.

A day earlier, PML-N leader Musadik Malik announced he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

Malik, in a tweet, said: "I have just about received my COVID-19 result. Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation. Please keep me in your prayers."

More than 100 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered. Of the total, 42 belong to the ruling Pakistan PTI alone.

PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.